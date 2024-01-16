Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Writing Utensils

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A stellar set of writing utensils.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Writing Utensil Materials
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Writing Utensil Materials
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Writing Utensil Materials
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Patch 6.25 Live Letter Summary, Release Date, Job Changes, Fan Fest, and More
Michael Higham
FFXIV: Endwalker Was Almost Split Up Into Two Expansions
Mike Williams
FFXIV Lead Story Designer Banri Oda Reveals New Story and Lore Details
Natalie Flores