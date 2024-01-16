Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Writing Utensils
Other - Item Level 536
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A stellar set of writing utensils.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Writing Utensil Materials
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
85
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2250
Max Quality
4020
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2418
Craftsmanship
2549
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Writing Utensil Materials
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
85
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2250
Max Quality
4020
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2418
Craftsmanship
2549
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Writing Utensil Materials
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
85
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2250
Max Quality
4020
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2418
Craftsmanship
2549
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Patch 6.25 Live Letter Summary, Release Date, Job Changes, Fan Fest, and More
Michael Higham
FFXIV: Endwalker Was Almost Split Up Into Two Expansions
Mike Williams
FFXIV Lead Story Designer Banri Oda Reveals New Story and Lore Details
Natalie Flores