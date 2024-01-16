Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Writing Utensil Materials
Other - Item Level 536
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Can be used to craft a stellar set of writing utensils.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
