FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Workshop Sign
Other - Item Level 406
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
The sign for Cherished Memories, masterfully crafted by your good self.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Workshop Sign Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
2255
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Workshop Sign Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
2255
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Workshop Sign Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
2255
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
