Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Workshop Sign Materials

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Materials for crafting the sign for Cherished Memories.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Big Changes are Coming to Island Sanctuaries in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.4
Mills Webster
Final Fantasy XIV Xtreme Beach Volleyball When
placeholder
Paul Tamayo,Ian Taylor
FFXIV Island Hemp Guide: How to Find Agave Plants on Your Island Sanctuary
Nerium