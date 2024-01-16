Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Workshop Sign Materials
Other - Item Level 406
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Materials for crafting the sign for Cherished Memories.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Related Posts
Big Changes are Coming to Island Sanctuaries in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.4
Mills Webster
Final Fantasy XIV Xtreme Beach Volleyball When
Paul Tamayo
,
Ian Taylor
FFXIV Island Hemp Guide: How to Find Agave Plants on Your Island Sanctuary
Nerium