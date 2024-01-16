Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wooden Chandelier

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Ideal for swinging on with roguish grace─though do try not to burn the place down.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
7
Item Icon
Titanbronze Ingot
7
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Moonfire Faire 2022 Jumping Puzzle in FFXIV is Truly Menacing
Michael Higham
FFXIV is All About Fashion: How the Experts Gpose, Use Glamour, and Find Hidden Locations
Jenny Zheng
How to Desynth in FFXIV: When & What You Should Desynthesize
Nerium