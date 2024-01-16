Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Wine Barrel
Table - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A wooden barrel once used to mature wine.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Horn Glue
4
Oak Lumber
4
Steel Ingot
4
Steel Rivets
4
Crystals
Ice Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
35
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
123
Max Quality
555
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
