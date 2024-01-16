Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Horn Glue
Reagent - Item Level 30
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An adhesive substance created by boiling down horns.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Aldgoat Horn
2
Crystals
Water Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
51
Max Quality
680
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
