Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Windswept Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Barbariccia, the archfiend of wind.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Golden Silk
3
Item Icon
Pearl of Winds
3
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Amynodon Leather
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Storm’s Crown Extreme Guide (Barbariccia EX Trial, FFXIV Patch 6.2)
Andrea Shearon
Abyssos The Fifth Circle Savage Raid Guide (P5S, FFXIV 6.2)
Andrea Shearon
How To Get All of the Lynx mounts in FFXIV
placeholder
Michael Hassall