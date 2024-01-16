Windswept Barding

Games
Other - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Barbariccia, the archfiend of wind.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Golden Silk
3
Pearl of Winds
3
Chondrite Ingot
3
Amynodon Leather
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
4300
Max Quality
8000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3080
Craftsmanship
3180
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
