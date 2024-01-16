Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wind-up Lakshmi

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Your, your, your serpentine. Use item to acquire the wind-up Lakshmi minion.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Blood Pepper
50
Item Icon
Steppe Serge
50
Item Icon
Worsted Yarn
50
Item Icon
Blissful Shroud
50
Item Icon
Palladium Nugget
50
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
50
Item Icon
Earth Shard
50
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

How to Unlock the Ananta Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams
How to Spend Sacks of Nuts in FFXIV: The Best Items to Buy
Nerium
How to Get the Wind-up Golbez Minion in FFXIV
placeholder
Michael Hassall