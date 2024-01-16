Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Wind-up Lakshmi
Minion - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Your, your, your serpentine. Use item to acquire the wind-up Lakshmi minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Blood Pepper
50
Steppe Serge
50
Worsted Yarn
50
Blissful Shroud
50
Palladium Nugget
50
Crystals
Wind Shard
50
Earth Shard
50
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
570
Max Quality
4200
Characteristics
Required
Control
1080
Craftsmanship
1100
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
