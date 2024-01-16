Games
Wind Brand
One–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 21
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
26
Physical Damage
20.11
Auto-attack
2.32
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 21
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
13 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+3
Intelligence
+3
Determination
+3
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 11
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
21
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Eye of Wind
1
Antelope Horn
1
Aldgoat Leather
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
23
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
79
Max Quality
600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
