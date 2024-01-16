Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database Arms
Item Icon

Wind Brand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

26

20.11

2.32

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Eye of Wind
1
Item Icon
Antelope Horn
1
Item Icon
Aldgoat Leather
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

