FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

White Morning Glory Corsage

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

13

7

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Bear Fat
7
Item Icon
White Morning Glories
7
Item Icon
Underground Spring Water
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

