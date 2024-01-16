Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
White Morning Glory Corsage
Head - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
13
Magic Defense
7
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Bear Fat
7
White Morning Glories
7
Underground Spring Water
7
Crystals
Water Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
77
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1570
Max Quality
4300
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1502
Craftsmanship
1621
Related Posts
Missed Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 77? Here are the biggest reveals ahead of Patch 6.4
Mike Williams
The Battles and Celebration of FFXIV Player Peter 'Fearless' Nguyen
Kyle Campbell
Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 77 highlights new story, balance changes, and more ahead of Patch 6.4
Jessica Scharnagle