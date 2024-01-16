Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Underground Spring Water

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Clear, sweet water bottled at its subterranean source.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Fortnite 9.30 Patch Notes - Prop Hunt, Chug Splash, New Islands
Dillon Skiffington
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Labyrinthos Saigaskin Map Locations - Solo Treasure Map Guide
Nerium