FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

White Ash Necklace

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Kudzu Thread
6
Item Icon
White Ash Lumber
6
Item Icon
Manasilver Nugget
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
6
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

