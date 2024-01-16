Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Weighing Scale

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An ornate weighing scale wrought of silver.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Yew Lumber
3
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
3
Item Icon
Brass Rings
3
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Alliance Raid Guide: Myths of the Realm - Aglaia (Patch 6.1)
Mike Williams
Destiny 2 Update Fixes a Lot of the Stuff You Hate
Dillon Skiffington
V Rising Castle is Decaying Guide - How to Stop, Repair Castle Durability
Dillon Skiffington