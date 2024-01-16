Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Weighing Scale
Tabletop - Item Level 30
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An ornate weighing scale wrought of silver.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
30
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Yew Lumber
3
Brass Ingot
3
Brass Rings
3
Silver Ingot
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
27
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
91
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
