FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Brass Rings

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Tiny loops of brass wire.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

