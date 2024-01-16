Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Weaponsmith's Stall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Place this stall in your garden to play at weaponsmith whenever the mood takes you.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
28
Item Icon
Bluespirit Tile
28
Item Icon
Titanbronze Ingot
28
Item Icon
Glade Pendant Lamp
28
Item Icon
Walnut Dining Table
28
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
28
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
28
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

