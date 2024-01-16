Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Weaponsmith's Stall
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 415
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Place this stall in your garden to play at weaponsmith whenever the mood takes you.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
415
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Dwarven Cotton
28
Bluespirit Tile
28
Titanbronze Ingot
28
Glade Pendant Lamp
28
Walnut Dining Table
28
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
28
Crystals
Fire Crystal
28
Earth Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
78
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1640
Max Quality
2200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1541
Craftsmanship
1662
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
FFXIV A Realm Reborn Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: Zenith to Zeta
Mike Williams
FFXIV Leveling Gear Guide: What to Buy, Vendor Locations, Tomestones of Poetics
Mike Williams
,
Mills Webster