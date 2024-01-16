Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Water Otter Fountain Lumber
Miscellany - Item Level 610
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Basic material used in the construction of a water otter fountain.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
20 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Snow Flax
5
Saiga Hide
5
Red Pine Log
5
Verdurous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Wind Cluster
5
Lightning Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
7480
Max Quality
13620
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3280
Required
Quality
13500
Craftsmanship
3700
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Snow Flax
5
Saiga Hide
5
Red Pine Log
5
Verdurous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Ice Cluster
5
Wind Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
7480
Max Quality
13620
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3280
Required
Quality
13500
Craftsmanship
3700
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Snow Flax
5
Saiga Hide
5
Red Pine Log
5
Verdurous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Wind Cluster
5
Earth Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
7480
Max Quality
13620
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3280
Required
Quality
13500
Craftsmanship
3700
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
