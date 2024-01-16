Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Water Otter Fountain Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Basic material used in the construction of a water otter fountain.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Snow Flax
5
Item Icon
Saiga Hide
5
Item Icon
Red Pine Log
5
Item Icon
Verdurous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
5
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Materials
Item Icon
Snow Flax
5
Item Icon
Saiga Hide
5
Item Icon
Red Pine Log
5
Item Icon
Verdurous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
5
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Materials
Item Icon
Snow Flax
5
Item Icon
Saiga Hide
5
Item Icon
Red Pine Log
5
Item Icon
Verdurous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
5
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

