FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wall Lantern

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A rectangular oil lamp for indoor use.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
6
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
6
Item Icon
Frosted Glass Lens
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
6
Item Icon
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

