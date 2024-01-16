Games
Wall Chronometer
Wall-mounted - Item Level 48
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A precision instrument for telling time, designed for mounting on walls.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
48
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Brass Ingot
6
Cobalt Ingot
6
Cobalt Rivets
6
Electrum Ingot
6
Rosewood Lumber
6
Crystals
Fire Shard
6
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
48
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
172
Max Quality
940
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
