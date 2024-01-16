Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wall Chronometer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A precision instrument for telling time, designed for mounting on walls.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
6
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
6
Item Icon
Cobalt Rivets
6
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
6
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
6
Item Icon
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

