FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Vintage Seneschal Coatee

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

78

39

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Linen Yarn
1
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
1
Item Icon
Undyed Linen
1
Item Icon
Undyed Velveteen
1
Item Icon
Moth-eaten Seneschal Coatee
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

