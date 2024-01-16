Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Vintage Seneschal Coatee
Body - Item Level 47
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
78
Magic Defense
39
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 44
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
89 gil
Bonuses
Control
+27
Craftsmanship
+68
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 34
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
47
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Linen Yarn
1
Silver Ingot
1
Undyed Linen
1
Undyed Velveteen
1
Moth-eaten Seneschal Coatee
1
Crystals
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
44
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
156
Max Quality
1640
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Eureka Orthos Rewards Guide - All Known Exclusive Rewards
Dillon Skiffington
How to Unlock Every Mount Introduced in FFXIV Patch 6.35
Mike Williams
All FFXIV Mounts From Achievements and How to Get Them
Emily Berry