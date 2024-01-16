Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Vintage Hora
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 48
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
49
Physical Damage
37.89
Auto-attack
2.32
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 45
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
100 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+12
Vitality
+14
Critical Hit
+20
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 35
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
48
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Chipped Hora
1
Raptor Leather
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
45
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
158
Max Quality
1700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Eureka Orthos Rewards Guide - All Known Exclusive Rewards
Dillon Skiffington
How to Unlock Every Mount Introduced in FFXIV Patch 6.35
Mike Williams
All FFXIV Mounts From Achievements and How to Get Them
Emily Berry