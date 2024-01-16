Games
Vintage Cudgel
One–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 38
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
38
Physical Damage
32.43
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 35
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
45 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+5
Critical Hit
+8
Intelligence
+5
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 25
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
38
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Iron Rivets
1
Damaged Cudgel
1
Siltstone Whetstone
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
35
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
123
Max Quality
1110
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
