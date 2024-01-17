Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Velveteen Wedge Cap of Gathering
Head - Item Level 27
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
29
Magic Defense
15
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 27
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
1464 gil
Sells for
19 gil
Bonuses
Perception
+32
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 17
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
27
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Dew Thread
2
Undyed Velveteen
2
Undyed Cotton Cloth
2
Crystals
Wind Shard
2
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
28
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
100
Max Quality
760
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
