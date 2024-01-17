Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Velveteen Wedge Cap of Gathering

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

29

15

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Dew Thread
2
Item Icon
Undyed Velveteen
2
Item Icon
Undyed Cotton Cloth
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

