Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Uncharted Course Hardware

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Metal components required for the construction of a sturdy uncharted course.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Pewter Ore
5
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
5
Item Icon
High Durium Ore
5
Item Icon
Concentrated Igneous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
5
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Materials
Item Icon
Pewter Ore
5
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
5
Item Icon
High Durium Ore
5
Item Icon
Concentrated Igneous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
5
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Materials
Item Icon
Pewter Ore
5
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
5
Item Icon
High Durium Ore
5
Item Icon
Concentrated Igneous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
5
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Alzadaal's Legacy (Patch 6.1)
Michael Higham
FFXIV Patch 6.3 Live Letter on Nov 11 and Everything We Know
Michael Higham
A Quick Chat With Naoki Yoshida on Patch 6.2 and FFXIV's Future
Michael Higham