Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Uncharted Course Hardware
Miscellany - Item Level 620
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Metal components required for the construction of a sturdy uncharted course.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
20 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Pewter Ore
5
Dynamis Crystal
5
High Durium Ore
5
Concentrated Igneous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Ice Cluster
5
Earth Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
8800
Max Quality
18040
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3280
Craftsmanship
3700
Required
Quality
18000
Craftsmanship
3950
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Pewter Ore
5
Dynamis Crystal
5
High Durium Ore
5
Concentrated Igneous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Fire Cluster
5
Wind Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
8800
Max Quality
18040
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3280
Craftsmanship
3700
Required
Quality
18000
Craftsmanship
3950
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Pewter Ore
5
Dynamis Crystal
5
High Durium Ore
5
Concentrated Igneous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Fire Cluster
5
Earth Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
8800
Max Quality
18040
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3280
Craftsmanship
3700
Required
Quality
18000
Craftsmanship
3950
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Alzadaal's Legacy (Patch 6.1)
Michael Higham
FFXIV Patch 6.3 Live Letter on Nov 11 and Everything We Know
Michael Higham
A Quick Chat With Naoki Yoshida on Patch 6.2 and FFXIV's Future
Michael Higham