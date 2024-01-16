Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

High Durium Ore

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Ore rich in high durium.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
How to Get Island Prisms in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster
Endwalker PSA: Stack and Sort Your Not-So-High Quality FFXIV Items
Nerium