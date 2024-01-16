Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
True Linen Gloves of Casting
Hands - Item Level 350
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
239
Magic Defense
136
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
342 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+65
Critical Hit
+70
Intelligence
+71
Direct Hit Rate
+49
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
350
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Rhodonite
2
True Linen
2
Everborn Aethersand
2
Ground Sloth Leather
2
Grade 3 Reisui of Intelligence
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1350
Max Quality
5200
Characteristics
Required
Control
1350
Craftsmanship
1500
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1650
