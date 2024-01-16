Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

True Linen Gloves of Casting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

239

136

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Rhodonite
2
Item Icon
True Linen
2
Item Icon
Everborn Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Ground Sloth Leather
2
Item Icon
Grade 3 Reisui of Intelligence
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.22 TFT Patch Notes – Set 2 Champions, Items, Classes
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.1 TFT Patch Notes – Lunar Champions Added
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics New Items, Kai'Sa - Official Patch 9.19 TFT Patch Notes
Dillon Skiffington