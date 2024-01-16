Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Traditional Voeburtite Handicraft
Miscellany - Item Level 530
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
This expertly crafted statue reflects what the Voeburtite people truly valued: sheep.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Voeburtite Handicraft Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
84
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
2900
Max Quality
5280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2388
Craftsmanship
2507
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Armorer
Materials
Voeburtite Handicraft Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
84
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
2900
Max Quality
5280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2388
Craftsmanship
2507
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Alchemist
Materials
Voeburtite Handicraft Materials
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
84
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
2900
Max Quality
5280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2388
Craftsmanship
2507
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Voeburtite Handicraft Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
84
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
2900
Max Quality
5280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2388
Craftsmanship
2507
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Voeburtite Handicraft Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
84
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
2900
Max Quality
5280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2388
Craftsmanship
2507
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Voeburtite Handicraft Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
84
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
2900
Max Quality
5280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2388
Craftsmanship
2507
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Voeburtite Handicraft Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
84
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
2900
Max Quality
5280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2388
Craftsmanship
2507
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Voeburtite Handicraft Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
84
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
2900
Max Quality
5280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2388
Craftsmanship
2507
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
