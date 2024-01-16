Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Traditional Voeburtite Handicraft

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

This expertly crafted statue reflects what the Voeburtite people truly valued: sheep.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Voeburtite Handicraft Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Voeburtite Handicraft Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Voeburtite Handicraft Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Voeburtite Handicraft Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Voeburtite Handicraft Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Voeburtite Handicraft Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Voeburtite Handicraft Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Voeburtite Handicraft Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

