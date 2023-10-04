How to Get the Fierce Tyrant's Outfit in FFXIV

With the addition of Patch 6.5 in Final Fantasy XIV, a few sets of gear have been added to the game. To those that are fans of traditional full-plate armors, common in fantasy settings, the Fierce Tyrant's outfit is the best option and is now available in-game.

In FFXIV, players can get new glamour through a myriad of activities. For the Fierce Tyrant's outfit, players need to engage specifically with PvP. Even though this set is available in the game and doesn't cost real money, acquiring it will take a little bit of time and commitment.

The Fierce Tyrant's set is a full armor with a side skirt that gives players the kind of royal presence one would expect from a champion in PvP. Players who want to get their hands on the Fierce Tyrant's outfit need to conquer the arenas in any of the PvP modes, including Frontline, Crystalline Conflict, and Rival Wings. The set is a reward for those who can climb the Series Malmstones up to rank 25.

Although climbing all the way through until they get this set might seem like a lot, it shouldn't be hard to complete it before the next PvP Series starts. Players can compete against fellow Warriors of Light all the way up until the next expansion, Dawntrail, giving plenty of time to earn the rewards in PvP Series Five. Players also have the chance to farm lots of Trophy Crystals, which are awarded each time you rank up. Using them to buy the new casual/urban outfits that have been added to the game in patch 6.5 is a great way to be prepared for battle and leisure.