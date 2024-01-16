Games
Toothed Ramhorn Staff
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 17
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
22
Physical Damage
23.47
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 17
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
13 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+3
Spell Speed
+4
Intelligence
+3
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 7
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
17
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Ram Horn
1
Ramhorn Staff
1
Ragstone Whetstone
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
17
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
99
Max Quality
315
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
