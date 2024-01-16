Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Ramhorn Staff
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 9
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
13
Physical Damage
13.87
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 9
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
6 gil
Bonuses
Intelligence
+2
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 9
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
9
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Ram Horn
1
Marbled Eye
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
9
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
42
Max Quality
230
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
29
Craftsmanship
59
