FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Toothed Goathorn Staff
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 34
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
35
Physical Damage
37.33
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 34
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
56 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+6
Spell Speed
+10
Intelligence
+7
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 24
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
34
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Aldgoat Horn
3
Goathorn Staff
3
Scalekin Blood
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
35
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
184
Max Quality
832
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
