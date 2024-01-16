Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Goathorn Staff
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 31
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
33
Physical Damage
35.2
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 31
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
4602 gil
Sells for
48 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+5
Intelligence
+6
Determination
+8
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 21
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
31
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Marbled Eye
3
Aldgoat Horn
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
31
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
106
Max Quality
900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
