FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Tonberry Screen

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A rancorous screen designed in a tonberry king motif.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Spruce Lumber
3
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
3
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

