FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Tonberry Chandelier
Ceiling Light - Item Level 55
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A rancorous chandelier designed in a tonberry king motif.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
55
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Tallow Candle
7
Electrum Ingot
7
Clear Glass Lens
7
Darksteel Nugget
7
Frosted Glass Lens
7
Crystals
Fire Shard
7
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
1100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
275
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
