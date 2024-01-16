Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Tonberry Chandelier

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A rancorous chandelier designed in a tonberry king motif.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
7
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
7
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
7
Item Icon
Darksteel Nugget
7
Item Icon
Frosted Glass Lens
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
7
Item Icon
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

