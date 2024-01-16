Games
Titanium Hatchet
Botanist's Primary Tool - Item Level 100
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
31
Physical Damage
33.07
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 55
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
14572 gil
Sells for
214 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+161
Perception
+92
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 45
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
100
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Dhalmel Leather
4
Titanium Nugget
4
Dark Chestnut Branch
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
55
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
380
Max Quality
2350
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
502
Craftsmanship
539
