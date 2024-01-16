Games
Titanium Gauntlets of Fending
Hands - Item Level 133
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
139
Magic Defense
139
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 54
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
157 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+30
Vitality
+31
Skill Speed
+20
Direct Hit Rate
+28
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 44
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
133
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Dhalmel Leather
4
Titanium Nugget
4
Rose Gold Nugget
4
Crystals
Ice Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
55
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
380
Max Quality
2350
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
502
Craftsmanship
539
