Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Titanium Alloy Square

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A thin, tiny plate of hammered titanium alloy.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Sphalerite
2
Item Icon
Titanium Nugget
2
Item Icon
Dawnborne Aethersand
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
FFXIV Augmented Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Collectible Rotation
Shikhu
FFXIV Crystalline Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Rotations, New Glows
placeholder
Shikhu,Ian Taylor