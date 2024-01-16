Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Titania Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble the pixie king Titania.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Halgai Mane
50
Item Icon
Dancing Wing
50
Item Icon
Bluespirit Tile
50
Item Icon
Mythrite Nugget
50
Item Icon
Atrociraptor Leather
50
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
50
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
50
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

