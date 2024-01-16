Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Titanbronze Zaghnal
Reaper's Arm - Item Level 409
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
84
Physical Damage
89.6
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
RPR - Lv. 76
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
43149 gil
Sells for
674 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+137
Vitality
+148
Critical Hit
+95
Determination
+136
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 66
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
409
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Tuff Whetstone
6
Titanbronze Ingot
6
Titanbronze Nugget
6
Atrociraptor Leather
6
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
76
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1500
Max Quality
4200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1464
Craftsmanship
1580
Related Posts
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle