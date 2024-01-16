Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Titanbronze Sledgehammer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Sandteak Lumber
7
Item Icon
Titanbronze Ingot
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

