Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Tiled Interior Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An interior wall made from tiles of various shades of blue.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
6
Item Icon
Mortar
6
Item Icon
Cut Stone
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
6
Item Icon
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

