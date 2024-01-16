Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item DatabaseArms
Item Icon

The Law of Levin First Edition

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

57

56.24

2.96

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
5
Item Icon
Ancient Lumber
5
Item Icon
Large Levin Orb
5
Item Icon
Saurian Leather
5
Item Icon
Enchanted Gold Ink
5
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

