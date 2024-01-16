Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

The Greater Key of Tremors

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

62.72

3.36

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Crag Heart
1
Item Icon
Terminus Putty
1
Item Icon
Enchanted Gold Ink
1
Item Icon
Demimateria of Crags
1
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

