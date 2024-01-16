Games
The Fae's Crown Rod
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 430
Guide
Details
Crafting
Mike Williams
Item Details
HQ
85
Physical Damage
92.93
Auto-attack
3.28
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+136
Spell Speed
+104
Intelligence
+148
Direct Hit Rate
+149
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Onyx
2
Dancing Wing
2
Sandalwood Lumber
2
Tungsten Steel Ingot
2
Kingcraft Demimateria
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
