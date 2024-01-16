Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Temple Knight Piece

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A chess piece representing the Temple Knights. For use on the Eorzean map table.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Varnish
2
Item Icon
Stone Vigil Lumber
2
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV 6.1 Housing Comes With a Ser Aymeric Sightseeing Log
Andrea Shearon
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
Civilization 6 Leaders Guide: Base Game Leaders, Units, Improvements
Dillon Skiffington