FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Tatami Loft

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An elegant space perfect for tea, repose, or risking one's life while playing .

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Tatami Mat
32
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
32
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

