FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Tane Mahuta
Two–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
51
Physical Damage
57.12
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
107 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+12
Piety
+22
Vitality
+13
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Ochu Vine
6
Spoken Blood
6
Rosewood Branch
6
Growth Formula Gamma
6
Crystals
Water Shard
6
Lightning Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
180
Max Quality
2000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
