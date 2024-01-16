Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Tane Mahuta

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

51

57.12

3.36

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Ochu Vine
6
Item Icon
Spoken Blood
6
Item Icon
Rosewood Branch
6
Item Icon
Growth Formula Gamma
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
6
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

