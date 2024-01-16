Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Sylphic Wall Lantern
Wall-mounted - Item Level 45
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A quaint wall lantern inspired by sylphic colors and curves.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
45
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Sylphic Silk
5
Tallow Candle
5
Electrum Ingot
5
Mahogany Lumber
5
Clear Glass Lens
5
Crystals
Fire Shard
5
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
43
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
155
Max Quality
790
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
How to Unlock the Sylph Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams
FFXIV Qiqirn Brown Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Mike Williams
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams