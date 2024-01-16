Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Suzaku Sculpture
Furnishing - Item Level 610
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An imposing rendition of the fiery auspice Suzaku. Place southward for best results.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
610
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Rhodonite
3
Ilmenite Ingot
3
Shishu Reiseki
3
Titanoboa Leather
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
4400
Max Quality
8200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3280
Craftsmanship
3700
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
