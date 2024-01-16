Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Suzaku's Flame-kissed Pinions

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

73

62.29

2.56

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Demicrystal
7
Item Icon
Chromite Ingot
7
Item Icon
Torreya Lumber
7
Item Icon
Palladium Nugget
7
Item Icon
Scarlet Tailfeather
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

